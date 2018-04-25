Chinese professor stresses Urdu significance as global language

Staff Reporter

A Chinese professor surprised the audience when he ad-dressed a seminar completely in fluent Urdu.

Prof Dr Tang Meng Sheng of Peking Uni-versity was in Karachi recently to attend a conference in connec-tion with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor being held in metropolis.

Dr Tang is Director Centre for Pak Studies, Foreign Languages, Urdu Department at the university.

Addressng the session, Professor Tang had stated, “CPEC is highly important for the economic devel-opment as well as the political stability be-tween Pakistan and China.”

Taking the occasion to stress over the signifi-cance of Urdu as a global language he stated how before the initiation of project CPEC only two univer-sities in China taught Urdu as a subject.

“However after CPEC there are some 10 uni-versities now that have introduced Urdu as part of their curriculum,” Tang said.

Referring to an earlier seminar about CPEC that Professor Tang hosted in China in January, he stated that the frequency of semi-nars conducted at universities and research centres regarding project CPEC has also definitely increased.

Speaking fervently in fluent Urdu, Professor Tang added, “This proves that the people of China want and like to see a stronger, hap-pier and prosperous Pakistan.”