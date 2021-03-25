Chinese President Xi wishes PM Imran speedy recovery from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – Chinese President Xi Jinping wished his Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

The prime minister and his wife Bushra Bibi tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 20 amid third wave of the pandemic in the country.

“President Xi Jinping sent a letter to Hon. PM @ImranKhanPTI and wished him a speedy recovery,” said Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong in a tweet.

“President Xi stressed that China would always stand firmly with Pakistan and join hands to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic,” read the tweet.

Khan, 68, had received a shot of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine two days ago against the infection. According to specialists, the vaccine takes two or so weeks to create anti-bodies.

Pakistan is currently battling with the third wave of the pandemic. The coronavirus positivity rate crosses 10% on Thursday, and the death toll surpassed 14,000.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan conducted 38,858 checks in the last 24 hours, with 3,946 of them yielding a positive result, bringing the national positivity rate to 10.15 percent.

The new cases bring the overall number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan to 640,988, with 37,985 active cases.

Sindh has 263,815 cases, Punjab has 205,314 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 81,787 cases, Balochistan has 19,395 cases, Islamabad has 53,684 cases, Gilgit Baltistan has 4,977 cases, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir has 12,016 cases.

In the last 24 hours, the country has lost 63 people to the lethal virus, bringing the total number of people killed in the region to 14,028.

Since being positive for coronavirus, 588,975 people have recovered.

