Chinese President, PM extend warm wishes

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang have congratulated the government and people of Pakistan on the occasion of the 79th Pakistan Day.

In his message addressing his counterpart President Mamnoon Hussain, President Xi Jinping said, “on behalf of the government and people of China and also in my name, I would like to express my warm congratulations and best wishes to you and through you to the government and people of Pakistan.”

He said in recent years, under the leadership of you and the Pakistani government, the economy of Pakistan grows steadily, and people’s livelihood improves continuously. We feel heartily delighted.

Currently, China-Pakistan relations maintain a good momentum. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, the two countries cooperate fruitfully, not only benefiting the two peoples but also making positive contribution to the regional peace and development.

“I attach high importance to the development of China-Pakistan relations, and would like to join hands with you to upgrade the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level.”

In his message Chinese Premier also congratulated his counterpart PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and people of Pakistan.

The Chinese PM said, “On the occasion of 79th Pakistan Day, on behalf the Chinese Government, I would like to extend warm congratulations and best wishes to you and the Pakistani government.”

In recent years, with the joint efforts of both sides, China-Pakistan relations and cooperation in various fields have continuously made new progress. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor advances smoothly, bringing tangible benefits to the two countries and their people.

The Chinese government will always place Pakistan at the priority of its foreign policy, and is willing to work with the Pakistani side to further promote China Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, the premier said.