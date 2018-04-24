Chinese President lauds Pakistan role as SCO member

Khawaja Asif calls on Xi Jinping

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif met with Chinese President Xi Jinping here on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Ministers of other member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The Foreign Minister conveyed the warm sentiments of friendship and brotherhood from the people of Pakistan to the people of China. The Foreign Minister highlighted that Pakistan and China were all weather strategic cooperative partners whose bonds of mutual trust and respect were eternal.

Appreciating the common vision of a peaceful and prosperous neighbourhood, the Foreign Minister underscored the importance of President Xi Jinping’s vision of the Belt and Road Initiative which have received wide international support. He highlighted that together, Pakistan and China have proven the viability of the Belt and Road Initiative through its flagship project, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

President Xi Jinping underlined the close friendship between China and Pakistan and appreciated Pakistan’s role as a new member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor – a flagship project implementing the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative – is progressing well, adding that China will continue to support Pakistan in economy, construction, anti-terrorism and international affairs.

Wang Yi and Khawaja Muhammad Asif agreed on Monday that the two countries need to cooperate more than ever to fight rising unilateralism and protectionism

The two foreign ministers agreed that currently unstable elements are prominent in international relations, stressing that economic globalization is a global trend.

Pakistan will support multilateralism and maintain global trade system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) as its core, both diplomats pledged.

The two-day SCO foreign ministers’ meeting will discuss issues related to peace and security at an international and regional level and the promotion of cooperation between SCO member states. Pakistan has been playing an active role in SCO since becoming a full member in June last year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met earlier this month at Boao Forum for Asia in Boao in south China’s Hainan Province. The two countries vowed to further develop their all-weather friendship.