Chinese PM vows to build community of shared future with Cambodia

Phnom Penh

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged here Thursday to build a community of shared future with Cambodia that is of strategic significance. Li made the pledge in his talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh.

Li attended the second Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) leaders’ meeting in Phnom Penh and paid an official visit to Cambodia from Jan. 10-11.Calling the two countries close neighbors with profound friendship, Li said China always respects Cambodia’s sovereignty and independence, and supports the country to stick to a development path with Cambodian characteristics. China hopes to take the opportunity of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties this year to cement high-level contacts, substantial cooperation in various areas and cultural exchanges, he said.

The Chinese premier vowed to offer assistance for Cambodia’s economic development as well as improvement of people’s livelihood and to jointly build a community of shared future that is of strategic significance.

China expects to align its development strategy with Cambodia, and take the opportunity of the Belt and Road Initiative to facilitate bilateral capacity and investment cooperation, he said.

Li said China is willing to work with Cambodia to make good arrangement for celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in the areas of economic zones, infrastructure building, tourism, agriculture and deep processing of agricultural products.

Hailing the second LMC leaders’ meeting as fruitful, Li said China expects to maintain close coordination with Cambodia within the frameworks of LMC as well as China-ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) cooperation.—Xinhua