Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday visited Wuhan, the epicentre of an outbreak of a new coronavirus that has killed 80 and infected more than 2,700 people, as Beijing sought to signal how seriously it aims to respond to the developing crisis. The number of deaths from the flu-like virus in Hubei province, including Wuhan city, climbed from 56 to 76 overnight, health commission officials said, with four deaths elsewhere in China.