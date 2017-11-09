Chinese ophthalmologists visit Pakistan Eye Bank Society

Under Pakistan-China Medical Corridor’s programme Roshni Ka Safar (Bright Journey) a delegation of Chinese ophthalomologists experts visited the General Hospital of Pakistan Eye Bank here, said a statement on Tuesday.

The delegation was ledy by Madam Hu Meigi from Internatioinal Health Exchange and Cooperation Government of People’s Republic of China.

The Chinese delegation got detailed information from Dr. Qazi Muhammad Wasiq, Dr. Rahil and Mrs. Nusrat regarding functioning of the hospital.—APP

