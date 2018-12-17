Chinese official calls for promoting B&R int’l cooperation

Beijing

A senior Chinese official Sunday called for joint efforts to further deepen the Belt and Road international cooperation. Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing. The B&R Initiative has been actively supported by the international community since it was proposed five years ago, said Yang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee. “Jointly building the Belt and Road has become a broad international consensus, as well as an opportunity to drive the world economy, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, cooperate to cope with common challenges, and advance and improve economic globalization.” “China stands ready to work with all parties together to promote open, linked, cooperative and green developments, and release positive signals to firmly support multilateralism, and join hands in building an open world economy, fostering a global partnership with interconnectivity and promote global development,” Yang said.—APP

