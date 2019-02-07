Chinese New Year event held at Marriott

Islamabad

The Deputy Chairman and CEO of the Hashoo Group Murtaza Hashwani and the General Manager of the Islamabad Marriott Hotel Maurizio Romani hosted a reception to celebrate the Chinese New Year here on Thursday.

Members of the civil society, diplomats and a number of Chinese nationals attended the reception. The Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing was the guest of honour on the occasion.

The celebrations kicked off with the traditional Lion Dance, which has a been a part of the Chinese culture for many centuries.

Adding to the festivities, the guests experienced the debut of a special menu curated by the Executive Chinese Chef Zubin . This special menu will be available to all diners for dinner for an entire week in celebration of the Chinese New Year.—PR

