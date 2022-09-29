Chinese national killed in targeted attack in Karachi

Karachi: A Chinese national named Ronald Raimond Chao was killed while two others were injured in a targeted gun attack on a Chinese dentist’s clinic in the Saddar area of Karachi on Wednesday.

According to police officials, an unidentified assailant opened fire inside a dental clinic in Saddar, Karachi. In the attack, Ronald Raimond Chao, 32, was killed, while Dr. Richad Hu, 50, and his wife Margaret Hu, 45 were injured.

SSP South Asad Raza, while talking to a TV channel, said that at around 4:05 pm, an unidentified person posing as a patient came to the private dental clinic of Dr. Richard Hu near Preedy Street and sat in the waiting area for tooth treatment.

After waiting for 15 to 20 minutes, he entered the clinic area and opened fire on Dr. Richard Hu, his wife, Mrs. Phen Teyin, and Ronald Raymond Chou with a pistol.

Following the incident, police responded to the emergency and cordoned off the area for evidence collection. The CCTV footage of the clinic and nearby shops were been obtained. They were being processed for identification of the assailants.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the incident and expressed sorrow over the death of the Chinese national.

وزیرداخلہ رانا ثناءاللّٰہ کا چینی ڈاکٹر کے کلینک میں فائزنگ واقعے کانوٹس۔ فائرنگ واقعے میں چینی باشندے کی ہلاکت کی پرزور مذمت اور دکھ کا اظہار وزیر داخلہ رانا ثناءاللّٰہ نے چیف سیکرٹری سندھ سے فائرنگ واقعے کی رپورٹ طلب کرلی — Rana Sanaullah Office (@RSK_Office) September 28, 2022

Rana Sana directed Chief Secretary Sindh to furnish a report related to the firing incident.

He said that such incidents were intolerable and assured that perpetrators of this heinous crime would be arrested soon. He also directed to increase the security of Chinese nationals.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the “terrorist attack” and expressed regret over the death of the Chinese citizen.

پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کے چیئرمین اور وزیر خارجہ بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی کراچی میں چینی باشندوں پر دہشت گردی کے حملے کی مذمت وزیر خارجہ بلاول بھٹو زرداری کا کراچی کے علاقے صدر میں ہونے والی فائرنگ کے واقعے میں چینی شہری کے ہلاک ہونے پر افسوس کا اظہار@BBhuttoZardari — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) September 28, 2022

FM Bhutto directed that the investigation into the incident of firing on a Chinese citizen should be completed immediately.

“Such cowardly and intolerable attacks cannot create cracks in Pakistan-China friendship, which is higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the seas,” said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

