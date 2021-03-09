Chinese national injured in Karachi firing

KARACHI – A Chinese national is said to have received minor injuries and is out of danger following a firing incident in Lyari area of Sindh capital on Tuesday.

Besides the Chinese citizen, identified as Jason only, another person named Khalid also sustained injuries after unidentified men opened fire at a car near the Kamila stop on Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Road of Lyari.

Police said the Chinese national received minor injuries from the shattered window’s glass, according to reports in local media.

Preliminary investigation shows the firing incident was a “targeted” attack, says South DIG Javed Akbar Riaz.