Chinese Muslims celebrate Eid today

Beijing

Millions of Muslims around China will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha today( Wednesday) with great religious enthusiasm and fervor.

Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Masood Khalid, senior officials from the Embassy of Pakistan and a large number of Pakistanis will also offer Eid prayers at a mosque in Pakistan embassy premises.

Local Muslims, expatriates from Muslim countries and students from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh will offer the Eid prayers at Niujie Mosque, the oldest and largest mosque in the Chinese capital.

Muslims in Beijing, the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, Gansu province, Qinghai province and other parts of the country also celebrate the festival.

China is home to about 20 million Muslims from more than 10 ethnic minorities.

The largest group is the Hui minority, who largely hail from northwest China’s Ningxia Hui and Xinjiang Uygur autonomous regions.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp