Chinese moot on skill, vocational trainings

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The First Conference & Expo on Chinese Higher Education and Skill & Vocational Training is being held on 24th, 25th & 26th April, 2018, at the Pearl-Continental Hotel Karachi. Government officials and stakeholders in both countries believe that the Pakistan’s skill-training institutions & infrastructure can benefit tremendously, by introducing the advanced Chinese methodology and resources, to modernize their programmes and achieve optimum results.

The “China Pakistan Business & Investment Promotion Council” and “Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd” are major partners in this mega initiative, which is being orchestrated by China’s Top-50 Chinese institutions, specializing in workforce training and development. This is the first of its kind event in which China’s top ranking trainers and institutions present their strategies and seek joint-ventures with Pakistani Institutes and organizations. For more details, please visit: www.chinatechedu.com.

As China has launched a global initiative named ‘One Belt One Road’ (OBOR) – It is working with Pakistan to develop a trans-national infra-structural project named: ‘Pak-China Economic Corridor’ (CPEC). As part of this corridor, nearly a dozen ‘Special Economic Zones’ (SEZ) are being built in Pakistan. Abundant qualified workforce will be nurtured through the vocational training initiative, to manage smooth and uninterrupted operations along the CPEC route.

Chinese OBOR has officially announced that CPEC is now a part of China’s national strategy.

Nearly 80% of all employments in 9 Special Economic Zones (SEZ) will have to be filled by Pakistani workforce. Hence, more than 800,000 fresh employment-opportunities for skilled manpower will be created in these projects, over the coming years.

The President of E-commerce Gateway – Dr Khursheed Nizam stated that: According to a comprehensive research conducted by Chinese TVTC experts; the current status of Vocational and Skill training is not good enough, to meet the high standards & pace of development required by the Chinese government.

Therefore, at this juncture, it is very important to improve and create skill-development facilities in Pakistan, by engaging Chinese Trainers and experts. Special focus should be on major cities like; Karachi, Hyderabad, Gawadar, Quetta, Lahore, Gilgit and Islamabad.

Pakistan’s largest exhibition-organizer – “Ecommerce Gateway” has played a key role in inspiring the relevant Chinese Institutions to work in Pakistan, by creating linkages between academia of both countries. During their numerous visits they have devised a strategy to deploy advanced technologies & knowledge to create better human resources in Pakistan, for managing the operational and manufacturing sectors.

The Chinese TVTC authorities have agreed that the first step is to have a chain of exhibitions and conferences. Currently, E-commerce Gateway Pakistan already invites more than 7,000 Chinese businessmen and trade visitors every year, for its different exhibitions and conferences.