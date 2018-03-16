Chinese minister calls on Mayor

Staff Reporter

Chinese delegation led by minister for Enterprise Management Xia Bin called on Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar at his office on Thursday to discuss the introduction of electric transport buses in Karachi.

Chinese deputy minister for transport Pan Dao Hui and director Sinopec Gateway Minzhi Ke, vice chairman Shahid Feroz and director, deputy director and general managers of leading Chinese company Chong Qing Transportation Group Limited also represented the delegation, said a statement on Thursday.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Asghar Abbas, Chairman Works Committee Hassan Naqvi and other senior KMC officers helped Mayor Karachi during the discussion.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar welcoming the Chinese minister and his team said that we are thankful to the Chinese Government for taking interest in developing the transport infrastructure in Karachi.

He said electric buses would prove helpful for bringing decrease in the environmental pollution and citizens of Karachi would have better transportation facilities in future.He said we want to go forward now from the presentation process and start the practical work now for which the financial model and other details of this project have to be decided.

He said that any step in this connection can be taken with the coordination of the provincial government and other relevant departments.