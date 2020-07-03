Chinese minister bids farewell to Naghmana Hashmi

Beijing

Ambassador of Pakistan to China Ms. Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi was accorded farewell after one-year tenure in Beijing, China Economic Net reported on Friday.

Moin-ul-Haque, currently serving as Ambassador of Pakistan to Paris will replace Hashmi as the new envoy to Beijing. Vice Foreign Minister of China Luo Zhaohui met with Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi on Thursday. On the occasion, Luo conveyed his thankfulness to Hashmi for her great contribution to promoting friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and Pakistan, and expressed the hope that Hashmi would continue to care for and support China-Pakistan relations.

Hashmi thanked the Chinese side for its valuable support during her performance of duties and believed Pakistan-China relations would overcome any difficulties and challenges and constantly achieve greater development.

Hashmi is recognized for her contribution to the cultural understanding between China and Pakistan. As an ambassador in favor of Chinese culture, she depicts the traits of Chinese civilization as peaceful and benevolent.

Meanwhile, she has endeavored to share the core spirit of Pakistan and its people by introducing Sufism to the Chinese audience. Her deep understanding of both Chinese and Pakistani cultures has warranted her achievements in bringing the two peoples closer.

Hashmi is a champion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). She highlighted the tangible results and benefits to the local people brought about by CPEC and recognized its renewed vitality into Pakistan’s socioeconomic development. Her signed article “From Khunjerab to Gwadar: 69 years of concord, cooperation, and connectivity” represents part of her efforts in promoting the CPEC project.—INP