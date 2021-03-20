Chinese military bans Tesla cars over spy concerns

Chinese military has banned Tesla cars from its facilities over concerns that cameras installed in the vehicles being used to collect confidential military information.

Reports said that the military of the East Asian country has asked owners of Tesla cars to park their vehicles outside of military settlements, a development that raises questions if the US-based car manufacturer is involved in spying activities.

Multi-direction cameras and ultrasonic sensors in Tesla cars may “expose locations” and the vehicles have been banned from military residences for the safety of the confidential information, said a purported notice circulating on Chinese social media.

Tesla, like many other car makers, has installed several small cameras for various functions including guide parking, autopilot and self-driving. Most of models have also been equipped with interior camera.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk in his repose said that the company would be closed if its cars were used to spy.

“There’s a very strong incentive for us to be very confidential with any information,” Musk told Chinese forum during a virtual discussion on Saturday. “If Tesla used cars to spy in China or anywhere, we will get shut down.”

