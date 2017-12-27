Chinese Luban Workshop to start classes from next April

Salim Ahmed

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that TEVTA will set up Chinese historic technical training Luban Workshop which will start working till April 2018.

While talking to a four member delegation of Tianjin Model Vocational Training College (TMVTC) China, Chairman TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that China’s historic 150 years old Luban Workshop is providing state of the art technical and vocational training across the globe. Now this workshop will also provide latest technical training to youth of Punjab, he said.

He went on explaining that Luban was the father of Chinese architecture who not only invented construction tools but also became role model for laboring people in China, and his name is now used for workshops that train craftsmen. Luban workshops are set up to help local schools train certified skilled talents he said adding the workshop was dedicated to cultivate students professional quality, comprehensive practical ability and creativity.

Irfan Qaiser further explained that initially, two courses including Advance Chinese Language and Automation Production Line will be offered at the workshop however, in the second half of 2018, two more courses including Media Arts will also be started at the Luban Workshop. However the Chinese master trainers will remain in Pakistan to supervise the courses whereas Pakistani master trainers will get training in China.

Talking about purpose of the visit of the delegation, he said that the delegation will visit Government Technical Training Institute Gulberg and GTTI Mughalpura for the selection of site for the workshop. However, in their three day tour they will also meet Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, eh told. Once the site will be finalized, the agreement will be signed between both parties TMVTC, TEVTA for starting of courses, he said adding MoU among both parties was signed in May this year at Tianjing China.