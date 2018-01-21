Chinese language Lab at Gulberg

City Reporter

The government of the Punjab has established state-of-the-art Language Lab at Government Technical Training Institute Gulberg.

The TEVTA official source on Saturday told APP that on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the authority had started training of 15,000 students to learn Chinese language course in 13 cities across the province, adding the course would be started in other major cities soon. He said that Chinese Government has appreciated the contributions of the Punjab government for the promotion of Chinese Language.

At present, three month duration course had been started at Govt College of Technology Railway Road Lahore, Gujranwala, Govt Technical Training Institute Gulberg Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Govt Staff Training College Faisalabad, Govt Technical Training Institute for Women Township and Gujarpura Lahore, he said.