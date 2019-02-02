Chinese investors show interest in housing, agriculture sectors

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A 12-member delegation of the China Engineering Corporation and Henan D.R. Construction Group called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office here today. The China Engineering Corporation and Henan D.R. Construction Group have expressed interest in the sectors of agriculture and housing.

The officials of the delegation, talking to the chief minster, said they are interested in investing to use to make the barren land useful for agriculture purpose through modern technology and will also transfer the technology to Punjab for the construction of low cost houses.

They said they wanted to start the project of the housing industrial park and the Chinese group will do investment for this purpose. Speaking on the occasion, CM Usman Buzdar said Pakistan and China are bounded with everlasting relationship of friendship and the relationship between both countries has got new dimension during the PTI government under the leadership of Imran Khan. He said foreign investors have been given immense opportunities in Punjab and we welcome the interest of the Chinese investors in the housing and agriculture sectors.

The Chinese investors will be given every possible facility. The chief minister said there is huge potential in the sectors of agriculture and housing. The agriculture sector of Punjab is the backbone of the economy.

The agriculture sector can be strengthened with the use of modern technology. The chief minister said the construction of low cost houses is the election manifesto of the PTI and the New Pakistan Housing Scheme is the revolutionary program to provide houses to the common man. He said new facilities and favours have been given to the foreign investors in New Pakistan and we want to get benefits of the Chinese technology in the sectors of agriculture and housing.

The officials of the China Engineering Corporation briefed the chief minister on progress on the 1263MW power project in Jhang. The delegation included chairman China Engineering Corporation Mr Zhang Chun and vice president Mr Fang Yanshui, and chairman Henan D.R. Construction Group Huang Dao Yuan, deputy chairman Mr Cheng Cunpan and other officials.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari, Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nouman Ahmed Langrial, Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, the chief secretary, chairman Planning and Development, secretaries of concerned departments, and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Share on: WhatsApp