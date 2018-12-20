Chinese investors seek PBIT facilitation to invest in Punjab

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Minister Industries, Mian Aslam Iqbal presided a meeting with Chairman of Sichuan Halal Food Committee and Vice President of China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade. The objective of the meetings were to explore potential investment avenues of cooperation in various sectors including livestock, agriculture-corporate farming, construction and food processing.

Minister Industries stated that Agriculture of Punjab is the mainstay of Pakistan’s economy and termed the province as Province of Abundance with numerous opportunities in agriculture. He stated that according to our Prime Minister’s vision, uplifting the agriculture sector is one of our prioritized area. While talking to the delegation, he expressed the desire to learn from their experiences in order to expand our agriculture sector to real value by forming different types of agri- parks as well as share transfer of technology/value addition in the halal food sector.

He briefed the delegation about establishment of Priority Special Economic Zones (PSEZs) under the framework of CPEC in Faisalabad consisting of 3000 acres which shall offer great opportunity to the people of Punjab and China to join hands and work towards a more technologically advanced and industrialized Punjab. The delegation showed keen interest in investing in Punjab and asked PBIT to facilitate them in their ventures.

