Chinese investors keen to introduce innovative tableware in Ceramics industry

Khalid Butt

Lahore

A Delegation from Jiangxi Company, China has expressed keen interest to introduce ingenious patterns of tableware and crockery in Ceramics Industry during a meeting at Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry. They visited the factories of Gujrat and Gujranwala to observe the manufacturing techniques and raw material of tableware being used in Pakistan.

Mr. Robin and Mr. Fu, representative of Jiangxi Company and head of the delegation said that, we want to establish Industrial Incubator for technology transfer and to introduce new contemporary designs and techniques to Pakistan in ceramics and porcelain industry. He also added that, the city Jingdezhen is the heart and soul of China’s Ceramics and about 70% work of Chinese ceramic industry was being done under the expertise of Jiangxi industries. The products produced in Jiangxi were being exported to US, EU and other cosmopolitan markets, he added.

In view of growth potential available in Pakistan’s ceramics and porcelain industry, the delegation leader was passionate to relocate ceramics industry from China into Pakistan for sharing the global demand of ceramics products by exploiting inherent advantages of Pakistan and China.

PCJCCI President, Mr. S.M Naveed said that, joint ventures of Pakistani and Chinese businessmen under CPEC had attained new heights of mutual confidence that is giving birth to the new venues of collaboration in trade and investment areas. He appreciated the Chinese businessmen for paving way to modernize the Pakistani Industry and preferring Pakistan to transfer their plants to Pakistan.

