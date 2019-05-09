Amraiz Khan

Lahore

FIA Thursday arrested nine Chinese national and two Pakistanis in the city allegedly involved in trafficking of Pakistani girls to China and push them into forced prostitution and sale of their organs. The modus operandi of the Chinese was to tying knot with the Pakistani girls after posing themselves to be converted Muslim with the connivance of the locals of the area.

For the purpose Chinese used to pay Rs. 2 million to local agent who use to trap the poor peoples having young daughter. After marriage ceremony Chinese used to transport those girls to China and then push them into forced prostitution. Those girls who refused to be involved in prostitution Chinese used to sale their human organs like kidney liver heart or lungs just to recover their amount they had paid to the local agents of Pakistan.

The issue came to light when a Pakistani girl who was trafficked to China and she made a call to her father and told him the whole story. Nazeer Ahmed s/o Nawab Din resident of Aashiyana Qauid Main Ferozpur Road, Lahore is a poor man he told FIA that some agents contacted him that they want to help him. The agents offered him foreign newly converted Muslim marriage offers for his daughter. The agents claimed that one of the foreigner newly converted muslim, wanted to marriage the Pakistan girl, who will reside in Pakistan permanently. But for some time he will reside abroad and if your daughter go with him will work there and a handsome income will be obtained during their stay abroad.

They got my daughter married with Chinese national Chan Yan Ming, who fraudulently told his name as Musa and said that he had accepted Islam. The Chinese national paid marriage expenses and the agents also got commission out of those expenses. Moreover, these agents told their boss name as David in Islamabad, applicant had also contacted him several times through agents. Thereafter, applicant sent his daughter with Musa after three days of marriage. Musa took her to Islamabad and then to china. After some days, applicant received a call from his daughter from china.