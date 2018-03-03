Chinese happy spring festival celebrated at NUML

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Confucius Institute at National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad held a colorful function at NUML to celebrate Chinese Happy Spring Festival here on Friday. Ambassador of Peoples Republic of China Mr Yao Jing was the chief guest of the ceremony while Rector NUML Major General Zia Ud Din Najam (Retd), Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Registrar, Directors, Deans, HoDs, students from the various educational institutions and a large number of gathering attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the inaugural session honorable Chief Guest ambassador Mr Yao Jing said that today’s performances showed that how closed the people of Pakistan and China with each other. The understanding of the language and culture among the students also showed that Sino-Pak relations and friendship is deep rooted. Ambassador said that this is heart to heart connection between the two friends’ nations. He said that people of China used to celebrate spring festival with their families and wish luck to each other. He was of the view that both the countries are exchanging language and cultural with each other to further strengthen the mutual friendship. He thanked NUML and Confucius Institute for organizing such a wonderful and colorful event.

Addressing on the occasion Rector NUML Major General Zia Ud Din Najam (Retd) said that Pakistan and China’s friendship is deep rooted and Chinese embassy assist NUML in each way when needed. He said that today’s performances by the kids were magnificent and it will help to learn each other’s language and culture. Students from various schools present colourful programs related to the Chinese new year celebrations. It was a fabulous event in which cultural aspect of all provinces of Pakistan alongwith Chinese were presented.