Chinese gunned down

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A Chinese citizen was killed and a passerby injured when unknown assailants opened fire at his car near Zamzama Park in the precinct of Clifton Police Station in the metropolis here on Monday.

The injured were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where doctors pronounced one dead while the passerby was out of danger.

According to police, the incident is apparently a targeted attack and interestingly, the officials in Clifton police station had said that the Chinese citizen, an employee at a shipping company in Karachi, was alone in his car bearing number BCK-526 at the time of the attack. It later emerged that there were two Chinese in the car when the suspects opened fire. however, one had managed to escape the crime scene. He has not yet been found.

According to police, the victim was shot in the head when the suspects opened fire at him. A 30-year-old passer-by was shot in the leg. Police recovered 10 bullet casings at the site of the attack.

The injured were shifted to JPMC, where Dr Seemi Jamali confirmed that the Chinese citizen had received a head injury and was in a critical condition. She later said that the man died during treatment.

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal took notice of the incident and ordered Deputy Inspector General South to initiate a thorough inquiry into the incident. “All measures should be taken to ensure that the suspects are arrested,” the minister said.

The Inspector General of Police A. D. Khawaja ordered a detailed inquiry in the attack on Chinese Citizens Investigation into the Chinese citizens firing case has been transferred to the CTD Sindh.