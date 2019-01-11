Chinese govt to be recommended to waive 6pc import duty

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chairman of China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC), Zhang Baozhong has assured FPCCI delegation that he will recommend to the Chinese Government to waived 6 percent import duty for export industry setup in Gwadar Free Zone.

This was informed by FPCCI President Engineer Daaroo Khan who lead a FPCCI delegation to Gwadar zee Zone comprises of members of industries, businesses and banking sector recently.

The delegation met Baozhong and a presentation was given by General Manager COPHC, Shahzad Sultan.

It was informed that electricity will be provided to industries setup in Gwadar Free Zone of subsidized rate, Water will be provided by COPHC, infrastructure will be made and provided by COPHC, arrangements are being made for supply of gas to industries.

