Chinese govt, Comsats to boost cooperation in Science, Technology

Reception for China’s new ambassador

Zubair Qureshi

The Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) organized a welcome reception in the honour of Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing who has taken charge of the China’s mission in Pakistan late 2017.

A number of ambassadors and foreign missions of Islamabad attended the ceremony to welcome the new colleague. On the occasion, COMSATS Executive Director Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi noted the excellent working relations between China and COMSATS, which include a regular financial contribution, and participation in COMSATS programmes particularly COMSATS International Thematic Research Groups.

China’s prestigious International Centre for Climate and Environment Sciences is an active part of COMSATS Network and offers a number of capacity building and scholarship opportunities to the scholars of the developing world. Noting the phenomenal growth the country has undergone during the last four decades, Dr. Zaidi considered China a relatable example of growth and development in present times for the South. Dr. Zaidi sought enhanced involvement of China in COMSATS’ programmes through the Ambassador’s office for the development of COMSATS member states. He also highlighted the objectives and mission of COMSATS.

He said the unique bond the COMSATS shares with China is based on mutual respect and shared idea of a better South and a more equitable world. Appreciating the country’s One Belt One Road project, he stated that it is a prominent example of how growth can be mutual among many countries.

Dr. Zaidi hoped for more member states of COMSATS on the Belt to be able to benefit from the project and pledged COMSATS’ due role in making it possible in line with the organization’s mandate of S&T-led socio-economic development.

In his remarks, the Chinese Ambassador thanked for the warm reception from the COMSATS fraternity. He said that China’s successful foreign policy and diplomatic engagements have placed China in a leadership position in the region.

He appreciated the COMSATS’ role for science and technology cooperation in the region and hoped that collaboration between the two would result in sustainable outcomes for many developing countries.