Chinese girl embraces Islam, marry Pakistani man

Zia Qureshi

Nawabshah

A loving couple established an unbreakable example of Pakistan-China Friendship when a Chinese girl embraced Islam and reached Nawabshah-Pakistan to marry her love. The story started with the illness of Nadeem Sarfaraz who selected Wiwo city of China for his treatment.

During treatment; 30-year-old Nadeem Sarfaraz and Chinese girl Chenshen came across and they fell in love. The Chinese girl Chenshen embraced Islam one year back and was named Yasmeen. Yasmeen said that her parents permitted her to marry Pakistan youth and also prayed for her. The mehndi ceremony of Yasmeen was held at Police Headquarters where Nadeem lived.

The family of Nadeem and nehboring families jously participated the program and also attended the wedding ceremony. Yasmeen on the occasion was wearing beautiful Pakistani wedding dress hands coloured with mehndi. She said that she would a short period in Pakistan and later the pair would leave for China.