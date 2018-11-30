Chinese furniture manufacturers delegation due on Dec 3

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A high level 4-member Chinese furniture manufacturer’s delegation at the invitation of Pakistan Furniture Council will visit Pakistan for three-days from December 03 to tap new prospects of mutual investment in the field of the furniture industry and further strengthen the existing bilateral trade relations with Pakistani counterparts.

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq confided this to the board of directors meeting held Friday here in regard of reviewing arrangements for coming 3-day mega Interiors Pakistan exhibition scheduled on December 14 at Expo Center. He said he extended invitation to Chinese counterparts during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tour to China. He said the Chinese companies would also display their products in Interiors Pakistan exhibition and besides Chinese, about dozen other companies hailing from Turkey, Malaysia, Taiwan, Italy, USA, England and Sri Lanka will also participate in this exhibition.

He said the delegation will aim to link business leaders, researchers and investors of both countries and added that the tour would enable investors to identify potential organisations to partner and develop successful regional economic strategies and support regionally vital businesses. He said Pakistan’s furniture with calligraphic engraving has great demand in international markets, which seems to be dominant in Pakistan; therefore Pakistani craftsmen should focus on working in this particular area to earn the much-needed foreign exchange.

He said that Pakistan has excellent craftsmen and designers, who could virtually give life to a piece of wood.

Pakistan also has potential to capture its share of the international market because local industry in Pakistan has the finest wood available in the country. Joint ventures with China through trade commissions for providing machines on a lease can bring product quality at par with highest international standards.

But for this to happen, the furniture industry in Pakistan must vigorously transform from cottage or small scale industry to innovative industry through training, upgrading supplies and imports,” he added.

Share on: WhatsApp