Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang lands in Islamabad for strategic talks

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has arrived in Pakistan on his maiden visit to attend the trilateral strategic dialogue.

This is the first visit of China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang after assuming his post. During his stay in the South Asian nation, the Chinese Foreign Minister will attend the fifth Pak-China and Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Minister’s dialogue.

For the dialogue, Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi along with a high-level delegation has also arrived in Islamabad.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning termed Qin Gang’s visit a crucial interaction between two sides. In a statement, she said “Qin Gang will conduct face-to-face and in-depth communication on the relations between the two countries and the international and regional situation”.

Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic partners and iron brothers, and the ties between the two sides have been strong for a long time.

A United Nations Security Council committee has accepted a Pakistani request to allow the acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, to travel to Pakistan next week to meet with the foreign Ministers of Pakistan and China, according to Ambassador Munir Akram.

“The Security Council’s Taliban sanction committee approved our request this (Monday) afternoon,” the Pakistani envoy to the UN told a state-run news agency in New York.