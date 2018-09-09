Chinese FM underscored significance of China-Pakistan relationship

ISLAMABAD : Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Mr Wang Yi has underscored the significance of China-Pakistan relationship which served as a model of friendship in interstate relations.

Mr Wang Yi, who heads a high-level delegation including three Vice-Ministers, is on an official visit to Islamabad, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Sunday.

The State Councilor congratulated the Prime Minister on his assumption of the office. He expressed best wishes of the Chinese leadership for the new Government. He also conveyed the desire of Chinese leadership to work with the new Government for further enhancing the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.

Mr. Wang Yi underscored the significance of China-Pakistan relationship which served as a model of friendship in interstate relations. Foreign Minister underscored the significance of CPEC for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries. He also conveyed the invitation of Premier Li Keqiang for an official visit to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister thanked Foreign Minister Wang Yi for the good wishes of Chinese leadership. He reiterated that friendship with China is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s Foreign Policy. The Prime Minister thanked Chinese Premier Li Keqiang for his congratulatory telephone call and for his message of support to the new Government.

He also thanked the Chinese Premier for the invitation to visit China and looked forward to his visit and meetings with the Chinese leadership. The Prime Minister reiterated that the Government is committed to the implementation of CPEC.

During the meeting, regional situation and global issues were also discussed.