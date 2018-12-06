Chinese firms to showcase products in “Interiors Pakistan” expo

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A number of Chinese companies Thursday announced to participate in forthcoming mega 3-day International “Interiors Pakistan” exhibition commencing from December 14 in the city to showcase their furniture products in local market and exchange expertise with Pakistani counterparts. The delegation head Hung Fu called on Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq here today and showed keen interest in participating Interiors Pakistan exhibition as Chinese companies believed that Pakistan is the favorable market for Chinese products. Hung Fu said they want to further enhance collaboration with Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) to promote business and pave way for improved trade ties between the business communities of both countries.

The Chinese delegation took keen interest in various made in Pakistan furniture products and thoroughly discussed the ways and means for boosting the furniture trade especially office furniture and strengthening the existing business relations among the corporate sectors of two countries on modern lines.

