KARACHI – A number of Chinese enterprises have showed their interest in import of Pakistani meat, chilli and other products from Pakistan, said Commercial Counselor at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing Ghulam Qadir.

The Chinese traders expressed their desire during their visit to the first International Food and Agriculture Exhibition took place last week.

Qadir said the Chinese companies are also ready to establish their industrial units in Pakistan. He was leading a delegation of 11- Chinese representatives from Beijing and neighbouring provinces.

“The historic three-day exhibition was a great success with several MoU signings, B2B meetings, and direct international exposure of growers and exhibitors,” the embassy official said.

On day three of the exhibition, DEA Group signed an MoU with Qingdao Lulu Agricultiral Equipment Co. Ltd, further solidifying the exhibition’s commitment to foster B2B connections.