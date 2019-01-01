Chinese firms keen to expand investment

Staff Reporter

Karachi

An 8-member delegation comprising of five representatives of Hengtong Group and three representatives of Cyber Internet Services, called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor’s House. Hengtong Group is a leading Chinese company specializing in various fields including fiber optic cables, operation of communication networks etc. in addition to financial services and capital investment. The company is ranked among the top five in the cable system providers globally. The Hengtong Group along with its landing partner – Cyber Internet Services (Cybernet), briefed about the proposed project to lay down sub-sea, hi-tech and hi-speed fiber cables, with a sizeable investment.

The delegation informed that the project would connect Pakistan, providing critical interconnections, to Europe and East Africa. “We have a plan to increase the investment and it would surely result in creation of jobs and in-turn development and prosperity of the country”, the delegation added. The Governor appreciated the gesture of the group and assured to have arranged a meeting with Ministry of IT and Communications for a logical and practical conclusion of the proposed project.

