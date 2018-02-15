Chinese firms engaged in CPEC to keep constant liaison with NAVTTC

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chinese companies engaged in CPEC would keep a constant liaison with NAVTTC so that thousands of trained youth are employed in various projects there. This was said by the Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing during his meeting with the Executive Director National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema here on Wednesday. The meeting continued for more than an hour in which technical education and training issues and production of skilled workforce were discussed in detail.

On this occasion Executive Director NAVTTC informed the Chinese ambassador about the recent reforms and activities in TVET sector. He said that the CPEC will create thousands of jobs for the skilled youth of Pakistan and open new vistas of prosperity and development.

He added that the CPEC plan is a living proof of friendship between Pakistan and China and the entire region will benefit from it. Keeping in mind the needs of CPEC, we are training more and more youth in the fields of construction and hospitality, he added. He said that with the help of China we will set-up world-class technical and vocational institutions along the CPEC route and in every industrial zone which will enable us to meet the needs of skilled workforce for mega projects.

The Chinese ambassador appreciated the steps taken under the present leadership of NAVTTC. He assured that Chinese companies engaged in CPEC would keep a constant liaison with NAVTTC so that thousands of trained youth are employed in various projects there. He said that China would help to establish world class technical institution in Islamabad where thousands of skilled people will be trained so that they can meet the needs of local and global markets.

He said China will help to transform NTB into a state of the art technical institution on the lines of Tianjin University. He also said that china will soon initiate Special Bilateral Training Programs for the trainers of Pakistan which will enable hundreds of Pakistani workers to get training of modern machinery and equipment each year.