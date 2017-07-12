Chinese firm to reconstruct Lahore airport

Our Correspondent

Beijing

A Chinese company has been awarded a contract worth $382 million for reconstruction of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, China’s state-owned People’s Daily reported on Tuesday.

Besides improved infrastructure, it will be the country’s largest airport after reconstruction, the newspaper said. “It is the largest project that China Construction Third Engineering Bureau has undertaken overseas, marking another important achievement in Belt and Road construction,” the report read.

It is not the first time the Chinese construction company has won a bid in Pakistan.