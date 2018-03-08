Chinese firm provides 34 vehicles for cleaning work

A Chinese firm has provided as many as 34 new vehicles which included 20 loaders, 10 dumpers and four motor tri-cycles for cleaning work in the districts of East and South of the metropolis.

The vehicles are provided by the Chinese firm through the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), said a statement on Wednesday.

The SSWMB is also providing the service of door-to-door collection of garbage from the houses in the areas of the East and South districts. The statement further said that steps are also being taken to expand the operations and services of the SSWMB to other areas to facilitate the masses.—APP

