Chinese Experts’ team visits NAVTTC to uplift TVET sector

An 11 member Socio-economic Development Experts group of the Joint Working Group of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) headed by Director General CIECC, Mr. Du Zhenli, visited NAVTTC HQs to finalize the action plan on vocational training.

The members also discussed for the 1st Socio Economic Development Joint Working Group meeting and met NAVTTC Chairman Syed Javed Hassan and Executive Director Dr. Nasir Khan, a press release said on Thursday.

The Executive Director NAVTTC, Dr. Nasir Khan briefed the team about initiatives taken by NAVTTC and said Chinese intervention would enhance the quality of Pakistan’s TVET system and serve as catalyst to attain desired objectives of TVET reforms to prepare skilled workforce for CPEC initiatives, Special Economic Zones and other projects of such nature.

The Chinese experts’ team showed keen interest in contributing towards the efforts of NAVTTC to enhance the quality of skill sector. They were also agreed to share their advanced techniques and successful experience to help Pakistan transform its human resource into advantage.

In the meeting, collaboration between Pakistani and Chinese TVET institutes, colleges and universities for transfer of technology from China to Pakistan in the shape of equipments, machinery for labs and workshops, capacity building programs, joint degree and student exchange programs, training of trainers, etc. was discussed in detail.

The head of the team assured to give high priority to NAVTTC projects and provide maximum assistance and facilitation in this regard.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp