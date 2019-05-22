Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Ambassador of China in Pakistan Yao Jing on Wednesday called on Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi at FBR Headquarter. The Chinese Ambassador appreciated the steps taken by FBR to facilitate the taxpayers particularly the steps to redress the grievances of taxpayers.

The Ambassador also welcomed the appointment of Syed Shabbar Zaidi as Chairman FBR and hoped that under his command the FBR would be able to devise a strategy to achieve its targets in the long run.

The Ambassador of China further said that State Taxation Administration of the People’s Republic of China which is a revenue collecting authority in China would be willing to cooperate with FBR which would enable both the departments to learn each other’s best practices for mutual benefit.

Meanwhile, the Country Director World Bank Pakistan Mr. Patchamuthu Illangovan (Illango) called on Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi. The World Bank Country Director appreciated the steps taken by FBR to facilitate the taxpayers particularly the steps to redress the grievances of taxpayers.

The World Bank Country Director welcomed the appointment of Syed Shabbar Zaidi as Chairman FBR and hoped that under his command the FBR would be able to devise a strategy to achieve its targets in the long run. The World Bank is already assisting FBR to bring business friendly steps and reforms in the taxation system.