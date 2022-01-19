Chinese envoy thanks Pakistan Army chief for security of CPEC projects

RAWALPINDI – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, on Wednesday.

Regional security situation and measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation discussed, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

COAS said that Pakistan remains committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region.

The visiting dignitary thanked COAS for special measures taken for the provision of a safe and secure environment to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

The visiting dignitary also expressed satisfaction over progress on CPEC and reaffirmed the need for timely completion of remaining projects.