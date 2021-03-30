COAS Bajwa, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC, regional security

RAWALPINDI – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi today (Tuesday).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, progress on CPEC and regional security were discussed, according to the ISPR.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

The Army Chief thanked the dignitary for China’s contribution towards fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan and said that Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with the China.

Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting.

