Chinese envoy meets Asif Zardari

Islamabad

The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on co-chairperson Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari here on Friday.

They discussed matters of mutual interests and regional situation. Senator Sherry Rehman and former speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi were also present in meeting.

The two sides also talked about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and said it further improved the socio-economic partnership between the two countries.

According to the party’s sources, Asif Zardari assured his cooperation and support to the Chinese envoy in carrying out his professional task, giving boost to their decades’ old strategic cooperative relationship.

He said the Sino-Pak traditional relationship is a source peace, development and prosperity in the region.—INP