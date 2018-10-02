Chinese envoy extends full support to KP govt in various fields

KP CM congratulates Chinese people, government on National Day

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China to Pakistan Yao Jing has extended full support to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the improvement of infrastructure in social sectors of erstwhile FATA as well as the agriculture sector development in southern districts and the development of tourism in the northern districts. The Ambassador Yao Jing who was in the provincial metropolis to attend a ceremony held in connection with the 69th National Day of the Peoples Republic of China at a local hotel, showed his country’s love for the people of Pakistan saying both counties were time tested friends and enjoyed extremely cordial relations adding present and future cooperation between Pakistan and Chine will further cement the ties between the two countries.

During his meeting with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan the honorable Chines ambassador also agreed for number of joint ventures with the private sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He especially indicated his interest in seven energy projects on IPP mode in the KP province. The impressive ceremony besides the Speaker KP assembly, Ministers, members parliament, high ranking civil and military officials was also attend by large number of elites of the city, academicians and officials of the Chinese embassy.

Addressing the participants of a meeting marking the 69th annual celebrations of Republic of China in Peshawar the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan congratulated the people and government of China on their national day on his own behalf and on behalf of the people of the province. Reciprocating the sentiments, Mr. Yao Jing Ambassador of the Republic of China thanked the Chief Minister and hoped that the present and future cooperation will further cement the already durable and time tested relations between the two countries.

CM KP Mehmood Khan said that Peshawar was the Centre of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its routes to Afghanistan linking central Asia is the most feasible one for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor. The strategic location of the province is central to the connectivity and overall prosperity of the whole region. The Chief Minister said that we as nation have no words to define the value of the friendship with the people of China. From any count, it is time tested; from any angle it matches to the ground realities; from any aspect it is best option to create opportunities for well-being of our respective people on mutual interest basis and it is also being acknowledged by our people on the same lines. This reality in itself bears great advantage, he added.

He said that the close geographical proximity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province indeed enjoys the special advantage. Not only the historic city Peshawar but all our major cities have been host to Chinese traders since long.

Later, talking to Chinese Ambassador at Chief Minister House Peshawar, Mr. Mahmood Khan reiterated his government’s stance for stable and durable cooperation with the China. On the recommendations of Chinese Ambassador for making Reshakai Economic Zone, the priority one and other projects under the CPEC in the province, the Chief Minister assured all out cooperation in this regard.

The meeting also focused on the bilateral relations with focus on projects in different sectors in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Chinese Ambassador congratulated the Chief Minister for farming the government for the second time in the province. He also briefed the Chief Minister about the fresh progress in different areas with the Government of Pakistan. The Ambassador showed his interest for investment in the province which the Chief Minister welcomed.

H.E. Yao Jing Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China also called on the Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Shah Farman at Governor House, Peshawar on Monday. He remained with the Governor for sometime and discussed matters of mutual interest. The Governor wholeheartedly felicitated the ambassador on the eve of National Day of the Peoples Republic of China being observed on 1st October.

