Chinese Embassy, KP football teams match today

Abbottabad

Chinese Embassy and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sports boards’ friendly football match would be played at Army Burn Hall College football ground Abbottabad on April 28. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandwiwala and Chinese Ambassador would be the guest of honour on the occasion.

Earlier the match was scheduled at Kung Football stadium Abbottabad city but owing to security reasons the match was shifted to Army Burn Hall College ground.

On April 20 Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan and their public security team had visited and reviewed the security measures before the football match between Chinese embassy and KPK teams of the Kung Football while DPO Abbottabad Syed Ishfaq Haider briefed the Ambassador.—APP