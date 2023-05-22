Chinese embassy holds reception with Pakistani diplomats to celebrate 72nd anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between China, Pakistan

Chinese Embassy held a reception with Pakistani diplomats on May 19, themed “China-Pakistan Unbreakable Friendship and the Bright Future”, to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by many top-level diplomats from the two brotherly countries.

Ms Pang Chunxue, Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy, Dr Asad Majeed Khan, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, and Mr Mazhar Javed, Director General of Foreign Service Academy, spoke at the reception.

Charge d'Affaires Ms Pang Chunxue, Dr Asad Majeed Khan, Foreign Secretary, Mr Mazhar Javed, DG of Foreign Service Academy spoke highly of our all weather strategic cooperative partnership at reception in celebration of 72nd anniversary of China&Pakistan diplomatic relations. pic.twitter.com/x5S9eLy73g — Chinese Emb Pakistan (@CathayPak) May 21, 2023

During her speech, Ms Pang emphasized that the China-Pakistan relationship had profound historical roots, solid public support and strong practical needs.

She remarked that under the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping, China was steadfastly advancing the process of Chinese modernization.

“China will provide new opportunities for the development of countries, including Pakistan, with new accomplishments in Chinese modernization,” she added.

She went on to say that both China and Pakistan were constantly exploring development paths that suit their own national conditions and are actively committed to maintaining world peace and stability.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) proposed by President Xi, and the 10th anniversary of the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

China-Central Asia summit will bring more positivity | By Imran Khalid

She also discussed the importance of the recent visit of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang to Pakistan, which is of “tremendous significance in solidifying and deepening the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership of cooperation”.

Similarly, Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan also applauded the contribution of generations of the two countries’ diplomats to the achievements of China and Pakistan’s unbreakable friendship and cooperation.

The change of the compound of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan itself is the witness of the development of friendship with its previous compound being handed over to the Pakistan government and became the Foreign Service Academy and the new compound became the biggest one in all Chinese Embassies abroad.

Asad Majeed appreciated that Chinese friends always unswervingly provide generous help, and give strong support to Pakistan’s sovereignty and independence, financial stability and infrastructure construction.

He said that the CPEC had brought prosperity and progress to Pakistan’s economy and society, which Pakistan “is deeply grateful of”.

Strengthening Bonds Through CPEC | By Syed Jamat Ali Shah

In the year marking the 10th anniversary of the BRI and the launch of the CPEC, China and Pakistan should jointly celebrate this memorable moment.

The participants hoped that diplomats of the two countries will work together to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future.