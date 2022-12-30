Chinese embassy holds award ceremony for outstanding Pakistani staff of CPEC projects

Islamabad: Recognizing the contributions rendered by the Pakistani staff of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, the Chinese embassy held the annual awarding ceremony on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, Deputy DG of the National Development and Reform Commission of China Pan Jiang and Deputy CEO of the Council Member of APCEA Ying Minghao among other officials.

A press release issued after the ceremony said: “During Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China this year, leaders of the two countries agreed to advance CPEC with greater efficiency, and make CPEC an exemplar of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.”

It said: “CPEC is a pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative and a demonstration project of China-Pakistan cooperation.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Nong Rong said that 2022 witnessed the deepening of all-round cooperation between the two countries, i.e Pakistan and China.

He said that against the challenge of global economic downturn and historical floods in Pakistan, the CPEC projects have made sound achievement.

Sharing about the upcoming projects, Ambassador Nong said that a series of good news were coming from different sectors under the CPEC umbrella. He said that during this year China-aided Eastbay Expressway of Gwadar port, Karot Hydropower, the TEL and Nova power plants in Thar, and the Shanghai Electric Thar coal-based power plant became operational among many other projects.

Lauding the performance of the CPEC staffs, Nong Rong said that the achievements of the CPEC were not possible without joint efforts of staffs from both China and Pakistan.

He hoped that the Chinese and Pakistani staff will cherish the opportunity, contribute to the construction of the CPEC with practical actions, and continue to consolidate the iron friendship between China and Pakistan.