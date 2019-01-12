Chinese Embassy donates X-ray scanners

The Chinese Embassy has donated four X-ray scanners to the Customs Wing of Federal Board of Revenue which would help in preventing smuggling and movement of other illegal commodities.

The equipment were handed over by Chen Wei, Consular of the Embassy the People’s Republic of China in Islamabad to Dr Jawwad Uwais Agha, Member Customs (Operations), Federal Board of Revenue in the presence of other senior officers of Pakistan Customs, says a press release of FBR here Friday.

The donated scanners, having value of one million RMB, shall be instrumental in supporting the customs authorities at the airports to effectively utilize non-intrusive technology in preventing smuggling of contraband especially currency.

The gift of 4 X-ray scanners will reaffirm the immutable bonds of friendship and brotherhood between the people of Pakistan and China, to strengthen the unbreakable and timeless China-Pakistan friendship, and to promote customs clearance facilitation in Pakistan.—APP

