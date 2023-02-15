Chinese embassy clears the air about closure of consular section in Pakistan

Islamabad – Ties between Pakistan and China have blossomed into an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership over the years however development about the closure of the Chinese consular office in Islamabad raised eyebrows.

It was learnt that Beijing has not closed down the consular section of its embassy in Pakistan, but closed Consular Service Hall.

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy has not delved into details about what kind of technical issues it is facing of late, which forced it to close Consular Service Hall. It also refrained from announcing a timeline for reopening the section.

A notice was however issued on the website which cited technical issues behind the closure of the consular service hall from February 13, 2023, until further notice.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs also remains tight-lipped about the development, and further details are yet to be revealed in this regard.

Amid the uncertain move, citizens have been told to contact 051-8496167 for assistance with matters related to urgent passport and travel documents. Applicants with other inquiries can also approach [email protected]

In a similar development, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah ordered authorities to take all possible measures to ensure the safety of foreign nationals. The PML-N stalwart mentioned that foolproof security will be provided to all Chinese nationals working on various projects.