Chinese Embassy awards 89 scholarships to students of NUML

Chinese ambassador Mr Yao Jing Friday visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and distributed cheques of the Chinese Embassy scholarships among 89 deserving students. A ceremony in this regard held at the NUML auditorium attended by Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Cultural Counselor Mr You Yi, registrar, deans, directors and heads of departments, faculty members and students, a press release said issued here.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Yao Jing said that Chinese embassy was keen to promote education in Pakistan.

These scholarships are just a token and humble contribution to educate the deserving Pakistani youth and the Embassy will continue awarding the scholarships to the needy students annually. Ambassador said that learning languages of each other was essential for enhancement of bilateral relations and future of both the countries lied on the young and energetic youth of both sides.

He said that NUML had become a brand in China for learning languages and education.

He vowed that amount of the scholarship would be increased in next year to give benefit to the maximum students. Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim in his address said that Sino-Pak friendship was deep rooted and time tested and such kind gesture would have positive affect on the relations of the two countries.—APP

