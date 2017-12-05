Chinese economy to be transformed to innovation-driven model

Mohammad Arshad

Shanghai, (China)

With of hard work, socialism with Chinese characteristics has crossed the threshold into a new era. This is a new historic juncture in China’s development.

At present the basic characteristics of the new normal state of China’s economy include the main task of structural reform of the supply-side, implementation of the new concepts of economic development and goal of economic development in the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020)

Therefore, China’s economy will transform from a high-rate to a medium-high rate growth and from the production investment-driven model into an innovation-driven model and China will realize upgrading of economic structure, narrowing of the urban-rural gap, higher ratio of personal income to GDP and more people benefiting from development

To realize the new normal economy has some uncertainties and challenges” said a report titled China’s Economic Development; Challenges, Trends and Policies, prepared by Executive Vice Dean School of Public Administration and Policy Renmin University of China Professor Guagjian Xu.

Despite China’s economy has fluctuated at a range of reasonable growth rates, the risks of real estate bubbles, local government debt and financial uncertainties have surfaced. The risks are inter-related and problems in any one link could trigger a chain reaction. The “new normal” of the Chinese economy aims at a safer and higher-quality growth.

The report said that the principal contradiction facing Chinese society in the new era was that between unbalanced and inadequate development and the people’s ever-growing needs for a better life.

China used to be one of the countries with the most equal income distribution; in 1981 the Gini coefficient of per-capital income was only 0.29. However, with the reform and development, the coefficient has reached 0.491 by official data in 2008. In 2016, Gini coefficient declines at 0. 465.

In the past five years, according to report, China has implemented the five-sphere integrated plan and the four pronged comprehensive strategy, has fulfilled the goals of the 12th Five-Year Plan, and has achieved smooth progress in implementing the 13th Five-Year Plan.