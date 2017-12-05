Chinese economy in process of transformation

Mohammad Arshad

Shanghai, (China),

With of hard work, socialism with indigenous characteristics China has crossed the threshold into a new era. This is a new historic juncture in China’s development.

At present the basic characteristics of the new normal state of China’s economy include the main task of structural reform of the supply-side, implementation of the new concepts of economic development and goal of economic development in the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020)

Therefore, China’s economy will transform from a high-rate to a medium-high rate growth and from the production investment-driven model into an innovation-driven model and China will realize upgrading of economic structure, narrowing of the urban-rural gap, higher ratio of personal income to GDP and more people benefiting from development

To realize the new normal economy has some uncertainties and challenges” said a report titled China’s Economic Development; Challenges, Trends and Policies, prepared by Executive Vice Dean School of Public Administration and Policy Renmin University of China Professor Guagjian Xu.

The report said that the principal contradiction facing Chinese society in the new era was between development and people’s ever-growing needs for a better life.

Based on a comprehensive analysis of the international and domestic environments and the conditions for China’s development, a two-stage development plan for the period from 2020 to the middle of this century has been drawn up. In the first stage from 2020 to 2035, the socialist modernization will be basically realized. In the second stage from 2035 to the middle of the 21st century, China will develop China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful” the report added.

The report said that the Belt and Road Initiative refers to the Silk Road Economic Belt and 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, a significant development strategy launched by the Chinese government with the intention of promoting economic co-operation among countries along the proposed Belt and Road routes.

The Initiative has been designed to enhance the orderly free-flow of economic factors and the efficient allocation of resources. It is also intended to further market integration and create a regional economic co-operation framework of benefit to all.